Elderly women shopping for essentials have purses stolen in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have identified the man wanted for stealing at least five purses from customers at Giant Eagle and Walmart recently.
The most recent incident happened Thursday around 8:30 a.m. at the Giant Eagle in the 27000 block of Lorain Road.
Police said an elderly customer was robbed while shopping for essentials.
When officers arrived, they spotted the thief in the area and detained him; however, police said due to the COVID-19 crisis, they released him on the scene and said charges will be filed later.
Officers said this same man used his foot to snag a purse off the scooter of an elderly woman shopping at the North Olmsted Walmart on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.