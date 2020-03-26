Coronavirus death toll climbs to 15 in Ohio, 867 cases confirmed statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health says 15 people have died from COVID-19, as of Thursday afternoon.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton convened on Thursday for a daily update on the coronavirus cases in Ohio.
Statewide, 864 cases of the coronavirus were reported throughout 60 different counties in individuals ranging in age from less than 1 to 94 years old.
Ninety-one coronavirus patients out of 223 hospitalizations were admitted to intensive care units through Thursday, the ODH says.
“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Dr. Acton said.
The Governor and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Acton issued an executive stay-at-home order on Sunday, which took effect on Monday just before midnight.
