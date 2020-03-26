Huron County elementary school students may have been exposed to coronavirus

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Pleasant Elementary in Norwalk may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to the Huron County Public Health Department.
The warning was circulated among students, faculty and staff on Tuesday, after a child was exposed to someone from Huron County who had tested positive for the disease.
Due to this possible exposure, families are asked to be on the lookout for symptoms, which can include: fever, cough and shortness of breath, and potentially headache, diarrhea and sore throat.
Anyone with general questions can call the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-427-5634.
