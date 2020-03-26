16 inmates at Ohio correctional facilities have been tested for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says 16 inmates at state institutions have been tested for the coronavirus.
Twelve of tests were returned with negative results, while four are still pending.
The prisoners who were tested are at facilities that include:
- Dayton Correctional Institution
- Grafton Correctional Institution
- Lorain Correctional Institution
- Ohio Reformatory for Women
Four people within the Ohio prison system have been isolated while awaiting test results for the coronavirus.
Local courts, including the Cuyahoga County system, have made attempts since the pandemic escalated to limit jail and prison populations, hoping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the confined facilities.
