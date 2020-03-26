Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A judge has raised the bail for three women who face rape charges after several children were taken to an Ohio home where authorities said they were traded for sexual assault in return for drugs and money. The women made their initial court appearances Monday, when bail for each was raised from $100,000 to $500,000. The women appeared at the hearing through video conference, and it wasn't clear Tuesday if any of the women have retained attorneys or entered pleas. Authorities have not said if any of the children are related to any of the three women. Officials say there could be more victims.