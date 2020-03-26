Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ETHANE FUTURE-APPALACHIA
Plan for ethane 'cracker' plant in US takes a step forward
CLEVELAND (AP) — A partnership proposing to build an ethane “cracker” plant in Ohio has reached economic development agreements to pay two government entities millions in the coming years. A spokesman says that while the agreements are an important step, PTTGC America and Daelim Chemical USA have not made an investment decision on building the multibillion-dollar plant in southeast Ohio's Belmont County. The partnership said the Shadyside Schools and Mead Township would receive $47.5 million as part of a state-sponsored enterprise zone agreement that would exempt the project from property taxes for 15 years.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO-LAWMAKERS
Lawmakers approve bill addressing coronavirus Ohio impact
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have approved a bill canceling mandatory school testing this year. The change came as part of wide-ranging legislation passed unanimously on Wednesday by House and Senate lawmakers to deal with the impact of the coronavirus. The bill would set an April 28 deadline for voting in the postponed March 17 primary. Voting will be done by absentee ballot. The legislation also would grant recent nursing graduates a temporary certificate to allow them to begin work immediately, and it addresses numerous other disruptions Ohioans are experiencing because of the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio OKs 2,000 child care sites, revises medical pot rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — About 2,000 child care centers in Ohio have been approved so far under a special “pandemic” license. to care for the children of first responders, health care workers and other workers deemed essential. Lawmakers have passed legislation that aims to eliminate mandatory school testing and allow absentee voting in the postponed primary until April 28. In Dayton, plans are on hold to rebuild homes damaged in last year's Memorial Day weekend tornado outbreak. So far, Ohio has more than 700 cases of the new virus and 10 deaths. Health care workers account for one of every six cases in the state.
CHILD SEX ASSAULTS
Bail raised for 3 women charged with rape involving children
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (AP) — A judge has raised the bail for three women who face rape charges after several children were taken to an Ohio home where authorities said they were traded for sexual assault in return for drugs and money. The women made their initial court appearances Monday, when bail for each was raised from $100,000 to $500,000. The women appeared at the hearing through video conference, and it wasn't clear Tuesday if any of the women have retained attorneys or entered pleas. Authorities have not said if any of the children are related to any of the three women. Officials say there could be more victims.
OFFICER KILLED-CRASH
Police procession, funeral scheduled for cop killed in crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — A police procession and livestreamed funeral service will be held Sunday for an Ohio police officer who was killed when a suspect collided with her vehicle during a chase in a Cincinnati suburb. Springdale officer Kaia Grant was killed Saturday night in a crash that also injured another officer. She is the first police fatality in the line of duty in the town's history. The procession for the 33-year-old Grant will go through the town, and residents are encouraged to come outside to show their support for her as long as they can do it in a safe manner, obviously practicing social distancing.
ARCHBISHOP FUNERAL
Funeral Mass scheduled for former Cincinnati Archbishop
CINCINNATI (AP) — A funeral Mass will be held Friday for a former Cincinnati archbishop who led Catholics there for more than a quarter century. Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk had been in declining health for years before he died Sunday at the age of 85. His funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral in Cincinnati. An archdiocese spokeswoman says the Mass will be private, meaning the public won't be allowed to attend due to restrictions now in place due to the coronavirus. But it will be livestreamed on the archdiocese's website. A memorial Mass open to the public will be held at a later date.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPRING BREAKER
Partier in 'if I get corona, I get corona' video apologizes
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Florida spring breaker seen in a viral video last week saying “if I get corona, I get corona” is apologizing for his reaction to the coronavirus. Brady Sluder says in an Instagram post that he owns up to his mistake and he didn't realize the impact of his words. The 22-year-old from the Cincinnati area told a TV news crew in Miami last week that he wasn't going to let concerns over the coronavirus stop him from partying. The video was shared widely across social media and shown as an example of young people ignoring warnings about the pandemic.
MISSING TEEN-REMAINS FOUND
Police: Kentucky teen's remains found 10 years later in Ohio
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say the remains of a Northern Kentucky teenager who went missing almost 10 years ago have been found. Paige Johnson was 17 years old when she was last seen at a party with friends on Sept. 23, 2010. Kentucky's Covington police said Johnson's body was found Sunday near Williamsburg Township, Ohio, about 30 miles east of where she was last seen. Ohio's Clermont County Sheriff's office said someone called 911 on Sunday and reported seeing human remains. Investigators searched the area for two days and recovered the body. A cause of death hasn't been determined.
LEAVING ACCIDENT SCENE-COURT
Court: drivers in accidents can leave scene if info provided
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a driver involved in an accident can leave the scene if the driver is unaware that police have been or will be called. The court says that's the case as long as drivers provide contact information to others involved in the accident. The court's 6-1 decision Tuesday overturned the conviction of a man found guilty of leaving an accident scene in Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio in 2017. The court said the man properly provided the other driver his complete name, address, and phone number and let her photograph his state ID.
COUNTY JAIL CLEVELAND
Inmate beaten while strapped to restraint chair sues
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who was beaten by two corrections officers while strapped to a restraint chair at a county jail in Cleveland has sued the the county, the former officers and others. Terrance Debose' attorney filed the lawsuit Monday in Cuyahoga County, where he was jailed. The two former corrections officers pleaded guilty to charges related to the beating. One officer was sentenced to nine months in prison and the other to 10 days in jail in February. A surveillance camera recorded the March 2019 beating. The lawsuit says Debose was having a mental health crisis at the time.