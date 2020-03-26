LeBron James Family Foundation brings ‘Taco Tuesday’ to I Promise School families during stay-at-home order

LeBron James Family Foundation brings ‘Taco Tuesday’ to I Promise School families during stay-at-home order
"Taco Tuesday" celebrated in Akron with help from I Promise School, LeBron James Family Foundation (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | March 26, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 11:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers helped bring food to families in the Akron area to help celebrate LeBron James’ favorite day of the week: “Taco Tuesday.”

Food was delivered by I Promise School staff to students and their families while they abide to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order stay-at-home order to all Ohioans.

“We’re excited to keep the family together, keep them knowing that we’re here for them, and get them a hot meal,” a volunteer said.

Special Taco Tuesday Delivery

Stay healthy. Stay safe. We got you! 🙌 #WeAreFamily #TacoTuesday 🌮

Posted by LeBron James Family Foundation on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

The food delivery allowed teachers to reconnect with their students during the statewide school closures.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.