LeBron James Family Foundation brings ‘Taco Tuesday’ to I Promise School families during stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers helped bring food to families in the Akron area to help celebrate LeBron James’ favorite day of the week: “Taco Tuesday.”
Food was delivered by I Promise School staff to students and their families while they abide to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order stay-at-home order to all Ohioans.
“We’re excited to keep the family together, keep them knowing that we’re here for them, and get them a hot meal,” a volunteer said.
The food delivery allowed teachers to reconnect with their students during the statewide school closures.
