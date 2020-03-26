Mom of newborn baby found in trash can at Hiram College indicted for aggravated murder

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a baby boy found in a trash can inside a Hiram College dorm last October, has now been indicted by the Portage County Grand Jury.
Breyona Reddick, 19, of Cleveland, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Cleaning crews found the newborn baby on Oct. 18, 2019 in a bathroom at the Whitcomb residence hall, which houses freshman students.
Hiram police said the baby was alive when he was born.
“II’s sad. It’s shocking. Words are really inadequate. Really, we’re in shock," said Hiram College President Dr. Lori Varlotta.
Reddick will be arraigned in Portage County Common Pleas Court on March 27.
