2nd Avon Lake officer tests positive for COVID-19; 7 cases confirmed in the city

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Greg Zilka took to social media on Wednesday to announce a second Avon Lake police officer had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The patrol officer does not live in Avon Lake, and is now at home in quarantine.
The first officer, who tested positive yesterday, lives in Avon Lake and will be in quarantine for the next two weeks.
As it stands, there are 38 known coronavirus cases in Lorain County, according to the health department.
Zilka added that none of the other cases in Avon Lake involve first responders.
The first two cases will soon be coming off the list as they are in their 12th day.
