Northeast Ohio company shifts focus to PPE materials amid COVID-19 outbreak

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio textile company is shifting its focus to supplying materials for medical needs.
MMI Textiles, Inc, headquartered in Westlake, has always worked closely with the medical community, but now that’s all they’re doing, with an emphasis on personal protective equipment (PPE’s).
"We've always been in the world of supplying medical products, but we've had to learn a whole lot real quick on products we've never sourced before," said founder and president Amy Bircher.
The industrial fabric supplier has produced materials for a variety of items, including military, tactical, medical and outerwear use.
Now they’re hard at work, sourcing materials for other companies to make hospital gowns, sheets and surgical masks.
“We’re bringing supplies in and as soon as we bring them in, they’re gone, they’re spoken for. It’s a little bit of the wild wild west, supply and demand commodity market,” Bircher said.
Their work is critical, because of their ability to produce materials used to make medical grade N-95 surgical masks, the coveted product that filters out about 95 percent of harmful particles.
Bircher and her employers are taking pride in doing their part.
“It’s amazing how the world, and the industry itself, has come together,” she told 19 News.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.