Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns tonight, cooler weather on Friday

Northeast Ohio weather: Clouds and rain move in Thursday night
By Samantha Roberts | March 26, 2020 at 1:51 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 6:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our official high today was 67 degrees.

Wasn’t it a nice day?

Unfortunately, the weather will not be as nice and warm going forward.

Rain will move in through the remainder of the evening.

If you have to venture out for any reason, be sure to take the umbrella along.

Rain will move out by sunrise Friday, but it will not be as warm on Friday as it was today.

Highs will only top out around 50 degrees.

The weekend will bring increasing rain chances, particularly on Saturday.

Rain will move out by mid-morning Sunday.

