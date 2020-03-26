Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns tonight, cooler weather on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our official high today was 67 degrees.
Wasn’t it a nice day?
Unfortunately, the weather will not be as nice and warm going forward.
In case you missed it, here is Thursday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:
Rain will move in through the remainder of the evening.
If you have to venture out for any reason, be sure to take the umbrella along.
Rain will move out by sunrise Friday, but it will not be as warm on Friday as it was today.
Highs will only top out around 50 degrees.
The weekend will bring increasing rain chances, particularly on Saturday.
Rain will move out by mid-morning Sunday.
