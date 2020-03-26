Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures in the 60s today before rain develops tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front will be tracking through this afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day. A breezy south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph will allow the temperatures to surge well into the 60s this afternoon. The temperature rise will be halted once the front rolls through as the wind shifts west to northwest. I’m going to keep it dry during the day. Low pressure will track along this front that moves through tonight. It will be a fast moving shot of rain. A quick quarter to half inch of rain. A warm night ahead as we dip into the 40s by Friday morning.