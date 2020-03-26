Ohio could still see surge of up to 8,000 new coronavirus cases a day by May, Dr. Acton suggests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, the director for the Ohio Department of Health, says she is not ruling out the possibility for up to 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 being confirmed daily.
“Based on the best data we have currently in Ohio, at the COVID-19 peak surge, we could be seeing 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day,” Dr. Acton suggested. “The more we can push that surge off, the better hospitals can prepare their systems.”
Since Gov. Mike DeWine and state officials started holding daily briefings on the latest COVID-19 cases, Dr. Acton suggested that, based off of projections using health department data, the highest surge of coronavirus infections could peak at the end of April into early May.
Dr. Acton is sticking with that prediction, as she reiterated during Thursday’s briefing.
“Any time we let up on these measures, we could actually see surges again,” Dr. Acton added.
While Dr. Acton estimated that between 40% and 70% of Ohioans will be infected with the coronavirus over the course of the year, approximately 25% will require hospitalization.
As of March 26, at least 10 individuals have died from COVID-19 with 867 confirmed cases statewide.
