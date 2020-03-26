OHSAA cancels winter sports tournaments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association confirmed the suspicions of many around the state on Thursday, that their basketball, wrestling and ice hockey tournaments would never be played out.
“We are just devastated that the tournaments cannot be completed,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “But our priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, communities and officials. Governor Mike DeWine is asking all Ohioans to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus. That request, along with our schools not being able to reopen for weeks, means that school sports cannot happen at this time. Even if our schools reopen this spring, it will be difficult to find facilities willing to host the tournaments. Most campuses are shut down until mid to late summer."
According to the OHSAA, those four winter state tournaments join only a few events during World War 2 (1941-45) as the only sports cancellations in the history of the Association, which was founded in 1907.
The OHSAA says spring sports of softball, lacrosse, baseball, track and field and boys tennis are still postponed.
