‘Overwhelming’ number of Ohio voters approve of Gov. DeWine’s stay-at-home restrictions, study shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baldwin Wallace University conducted a study recently, polling voters from several Midwest states on how their governments have handled the response to the coronavirus crisis so far.
Some of the findings, according to Ohioans, include:
- Majority of voters polled said they approve of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s aggressive approach.
- “Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine’s apolitical, no-nonsense response to the crisis has set the national agenda in terms of how public officials should respond,” said Dr. Lauren Copeland, associate director of the Baldwin Wallace Comunity Research Institute. “Unlike President Trump, who has tried to downplay the severity of the crisis, DeWine has escalated the state’s response based on medical experts’ advice.”
- An overwhelming support was shown by poll takers for closing restaurants, schools, and non-essential businesses during the pandemic.
- “Although Democrats and Republicans haven’t agreed on much in recent years, there is startling agreement when it comes to the restrictions put in place by their respective governors.," said Dr. Robert Alexander, political science professor at Ohio Northern.
- The majority of people questioned during the study believe the worst is yet to come.
- Approximately 80% of voters have changed their routines, according to the poll.
- Health care is the most important issue because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
- The economy is the second most important issue among people polled because of the effect of the COVID-19 crisis has had on personal finances.
- The coronavirus is a “real threat,” according to the majority of voters, but Republicans who were questioned tend to say that the situation has been blown out of proportion.
- “As the pandemic unfolded, there was a tendency for conservative media outlets to call the virus a hoax and that the virus spread was over-exaggerated,” said Dr. Terri Towner, political science professor at Oakland University. “It’s clear that this media coverage has left a lasting impression on some voters.”
- President Trump’s favorability rating ranges near 47% in Ohio among voters who were polled.
The survey was conducted online among 1,025 self-identified registered voters in Ohio, as well as 997 in Michigan, 973 in Pennsylvania, and 822 in Wisconsin.
Click here for complete findings from the Baldwin Wallace University study, which was conducted in partnership with Oakland University and Ohio Northern University.
