Owner of Joe’s Deli in Rocky River hospitalized for COVID-19

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of Joe’s Deli tested positive for COVID-19, family members announced on Thursday.
Joe Kanaan is currently in stable condition at Cleveland Clinic, according to family members.
“We pray that he makes a full recovery and is able to get back to what he loves the most: serving the people of Northeast Ohio," a statement said.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all restaurants and bars to close to the public at 9 p.m. on March 15; however, restaurants were able to still provide carry-out and delivery.
Joe’s Deli was providing carry-out and delivery service until March 23, when they closed “out of concern for our dedicated staff and you, our faithful customers.”
Joe’s Deli has been serving the community for 28 years.
