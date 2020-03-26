Police seek help in 9-year-old missing person case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Howland Police Department detectives, near Warren, and U.S. Marshals are taking fresh look at the missing person case of Jacqueline Lombardi.
The 22-year-old Lombardi left her residence in the Surry Hill neighborhood of Howland Township on March 19, 2011, and never returned.
“We’ve made a lot of progress and we’re trying to put the final pieces of the puzzle together,” said Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts. “There are people out there with information, and now is the time come forward.”
Investigators are now asking for the public’s help.
The last confirmed sighting was in Warren a short time after she left her home.
“Law enforcement is determined to find her,” said Peter J. Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio. “Every person matters. Ms. Lombardi deserves this effort, and her family deserves answers.”
Lombardi is described as a white female 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of Greater Youngstown are offering reward money for any information that assists law enforcement in locating her or solving this case. Callers can remain anonymous.
Authorities are requesting that anyone who has information relating to the disappearance of Jacqueline Lombardi call one of the below agencies:
Howland Police Department, 330- 856-5555
U.S. Marshals, 1-866-4WANTED (492-6833)
Crime Stoppers of Greater Youngstown, 330-746-2583
