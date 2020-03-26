Relative of healthcare workers on frontlines of battling COVID-19 raising money to get them critical safety equipment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The devastating shortage of masks, gloves, gowns and basic protective equipment for our healthcare workers is happening across the country.
Doctors, and nurses are begging for help.
Governors across the country like New York’s Andrew Cuomo, Illinois’s J.B Pritzer, California’s Gavin Newsom, have expressed their frustration competing with other states, other cities, and countries just to get medical supplies to their front lines.
Just this week, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish explained the county has been making calls all over the country to find vendors, but have not been successful.
Tech investor Bartek Ringwelski has healthcare workers in his family, and decided he was going to get protection himself.
Ringwelski started a GoFundMe and raised more than $10,000 to buy supplies direct from China and get them to NYC ERs.
His campaign has been so successful hospitals and doctors are across the country are reaching out to ask him for help.
Ringwelski explained, “All equipment will go directly to NYC ER doctors and nurses who are desperately asking/searching for these items. “
This is personal for him, and he wants to make sure his loved ones have protection in the fight against COVID-19.
He said “100% of funds will be used for helping our ER doctors and nurses fighting this disease.”
Here’s what he’s managed to buy with help from donors on GoFundMe:
Already Delivered
- 140 N95 masks
- 2 full face masks with P100 filters
- 50 full body hazmat suits
- 100 booties
- eye protection
In-Transit (2 days - 2 weeks)
- 1,000 KN95 face masks arriving in next two weeks
- 200 N95 masks
- 6 full face masks with P100 filters
- 200 face shields
- 50 full body hazmat suits
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.