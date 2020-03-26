Republic Services make changes to garbage collection during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Republic Services is making changes to garbage collection due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Republic is collecting cart contents only.
Any items outside of the trash cart will not be collected.
Bulk collection is temporarily suspended, to keep drivers in the cab of their trucks to reduce exposure.
You can use your recycle cart for garbage. However, the container must be clearly labeled “trash.”
The company also implemented staggered start times for drivers, to keep them from gathering in groups of over 10 people.
