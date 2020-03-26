Restrictions are ‘absolutely saving lives’: Dr. Amy Acton shares first look at Ohio’s coronavirus 'curve’ modeling

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s Department of Health director, Dr. Amy Acton, gave residents hope when she provided the first look at Ohio’s COVID-19 “curve” modeling.
The preliminary modeling was compiled using data from the Ohio State University’s Infectious Diseases Institute, as of March 25.
“Ohio, what you’re doing is absolutely saving lives,” Dr. Acton said during Thursday’s briefing.
Dr. Acton said on Thursday that her initial projection of a peak in early May regarding the amount of daily cases is still likely. She is not ruling out the possibility of up to 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on any given day between now and then once the testing capacity increases.
“Forty to 70 percent of us will get this virus,” Dr. Acton stated.
As of March 26, at least 10 individuals have died from COVID-19 with 867 confirmed cases statewide.
This story will be updated.
