Summit County hospitals need life saving medical supplies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County hospitals are asking for help obtaining life saving medical supplies needed during the coronavirus crisis.
The Greater Akron Chamber has been helping the hospitals and on Wednesday was successful in finding U/V light units.
Hospitals desperately need swabs for test kits, face shields, N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, goggles and medical gowns.
If you can help, please e-mail covid19@greaterakronchamber.org and you will be connected with the right people.
