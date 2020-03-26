‘Twisted prank’ costs Pa. grocery store $35,000 after woman intentionally contaminates food

HANOVER, Pa. (WOIO) - A Pennsylvania grocery store was forced to throw out $35,000 worth of produce, baked goods and meat after a woman came into the store and began intentionally coughing on the food.
“While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a￼ very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers. We ￼had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with,” co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarket Joe Fasula wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The Hanover Township store disposed of all the food the woman came in contact with and then washed and disinfected the store shelves.
“I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food. While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing,” Fasula said.
The coronavirus is carried in droplets when people sneeze or cough.
Fasula said that they do not believe the woman was infected with COVID-19 but, they will make every effort to see that the woman is tested.
￼The police were contacted immediately and the case has been escalated to the District Attorney’s Office.￼￼
Law enforcement assured the store they will be aggressively pursuing numerous charges.
The Hanover Township Police Department reported that the woman is being held an evaluated for a mental health evaluation.
