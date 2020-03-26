UH doctor spends vacation organizing drive for critical safety equipment as cases of coronavirus expected to surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UH urologist Irina Jaeger planned to be on a cruise with her family this week to celebrate her birthday.
When the cruise got canceled, she decided to use that time to organize a drive for critical safety equipment for her fellow health care workers.
“We are looking for masks, gowns, goggles, face shields, anything people could have,” says Dr. Jaeger. “Local dentists, our painters, construction workers, anything you could spare would be greatly appreciated.”
“I am concerned about it,” said County Executive Armond Budish, who underscored the need for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) during a County Board of Health briefing this week. “I want to keep our people safe who are doing the work for this community."
“We don’t have enough,” said Dr. Heidi Gullett at the Community for Health Integration, “but we’re doing our best to make sure our front line providers, EMS and health care and law enforcement have all the protection that they need so we don’t create new lines of transmission.”
Jaeger said she’s already received a donation of one thousand face shields this week.
She’s organized two drive-thru drop off sites starting Friday, one at UH Richmond Hospital (21700 Chardon Road, Richmond Heights) and another at UH Bedford Hospital (44 Blaine Avenue, Bedford).
Call (440) 735-3699 to coordinate a pickup.