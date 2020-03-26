Video: First Pitch not postponed at Brookdale Westlake Village

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brookdale Westlake Village senior living center couldn’t postpone the opening day pitch, even after the Cleveland Indians were forced to postpone opening day because of COVID-19.
“We’re a huge community and the canceling of opening day was a huge blow to us,” Director of Resident Engagement Julie Mooney said.
That’s when they called up 87-year-old George Shinas.
Shinas’ bio described him as a a vibrant retired IRS Agent who has “19 years to go” as his grandmother from Greece lived until 106 years old!
Mooney planned the first pitch home opener with George pitching to our Executive Director, Tina Gendics, surrounded by staff honoring social distancing.
“Everyday we are trying to be really creative,” Mooney said.
Mooney said the staff was practicing social distance and all stood six feet apart.
Mooney said her staff is working “overload” and fun events like this one are meant to cheer everyone up.
