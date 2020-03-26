What you need to know about changes to daycare facilities in Ohio amid coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Limitations on daycares are among the multitude of changes in the daily lives of Ohioans during the coronavirus pandemic, as Gov. Mike DeWine shut down all non-essential businesses and signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 23 and extends into early April.
The following changes are expected to heavily affect how daycare businesses will operate.
Here is what you need to know about the changes in daycare programs:
- Only six children allowed per classroom in each daycare.
- Daycares need to operate under a temporary pandemic childcare license.
- Shared spaces must have a rigorous cleaning schedule.
- Parent drop off interaction will be limited.
The changes will go into place Thursday and will last until April 30.
Anyone who needs to apply for a temporary pandemic license can find it here.
