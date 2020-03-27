ALDI employee in Cleveland area tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ALDI confirmed one of their Cleveland area warehouse employees notified corporate on St. Patrick’s Day that they tested positive for COVID-19.
ALDI said that employee does not work in an ALDI store, and had not been in any ALDI facilities since a few days before he notified corporate.
The employee is in quarantine and on paid leave as ALDI does “everything we can to ensure they receive the attention they need.”
ALDI said they communicated with employees and immediately activated sanitation and intense cleaning procedures upon learning of the diagnosis.
According to the statement to 19 News, ALDI said they have been working closely with local health officials to respond as quickly and responsibly as possible while partnering with state and local health experts, as well as following CDC guidelines.
“The health and well-being of our employees and customers is our highest priority,” ALDI said.
