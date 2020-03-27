$100,000 bond for mom of newborn baby found in trash can at Hiram College

“Hiram is a close knit community, so a situation like this is a difficult one for our students, faculty, and staff alike. We understand the various support-service needs that an ongoing situation like this surfaces, and we are continuing to meet these needs, even in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Amongst other programs and services, students can access health and emotional-wellbeing resources through the Student Health Center and employees can obtain services though the Employee Assistance Program," said Hiram College President Dr. Lori Varlotta.