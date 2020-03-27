$100,000 bond for mom of newborn baby found in trash can at Hiram College

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a baby boy found in a trash can inside a Hiram College dorm last October, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday.
Breyona Reddick, 19, of Cleveland, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Cleaning crews found the newborn baby on Oct. 18, 2019 in a bathroom at the Whitcomb residence hall, which houses freshman students.
Hiram police said the baby was alive when he was born.
“Hiram is a close knit community, so a situation like this is a difficult one for our students, faculty, and staff alike. We understand the various support-service needs that an ongoing situation like this surfaces, and we are continuing to meet these needs, even in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Amongst other programs and services, students can access health and emotional-wellbeing resources through the Student Health Center and employees can obtain services though the Employee Assistance Program," said Hiram College President Dr. Lori Varlotta.
Reddick was ordered held on a $100,000 bond.
