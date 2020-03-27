Cleveland butcher shop Saucisson can ‘meat’ your needs as grocery stores struggle to restock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As grocery stores struggle to restock and shoppers get frustrated with empty shelves and cases, local butchers like Saucisson, aim to “meat” the need.
“Last weekend the case and freezer were both nearly completely empty. No sausages were left behind,” said co-owner Penny Barend.
She said they’ve had to adjust everything quickly to keep customers safe, and well-supplied.
“Meat is not readily available in grocery stores, from what we have seen,”she said.
Her partner, Melissa Khoury, is running everything from their Slavic Village neighborhood shop.
“Last week we began having everything cut and packed in Cryovac in singles, to limit the amount of time people were in the shop,” Barend said.
They labeled everything before opening to keep things moving, and get people in and out as quickly as possible, and also to ensure those that were stocking up could easily freeze items for later use.
They’ve also added a fillable PDF order form, via their social media channels and email blasts, for curbside pick up.
“As you can imagine this is a completely new challenge to implement. We are asking for extra patience with this process,” she said.
They’re inspired by customers’ gratitude and are spreading kindness as part of the #LocalEats4Heroes effort.
Saucisson worked with a local donor to provide hot meals from first responders at the Cleveland Fire Department station nearby.
They aren’t, however, feeling good about doing this long term.
“We are not really certain of anything, much like the rest of this city, state and our country as a whole. Day by day. That is the approach we are trying to take,” Barend said.
