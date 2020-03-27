Cleveland carjacker sentenced to 5 years in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced to five years at the Lorain Correctional Institution for committing a string of carjackings last November.
Travon Whetstone was arrested in December of 2019.
Cleveland police said the carjackings happened between Nov. 21, 2019 and Nov. 29, 2019 in Ohio City, Tremont and Lakewood.
Whetstone pleaded guilty earlier this month to grand theft and two counts of robbery.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst also ordered Whetstone to be on probation for three years once he is released from prison.
Cleveland police said a 16-year-old boy was also arrested with Whetstone.
According to police, the 16-year-old is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman before taking her car.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.