Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 27, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday showed 15 deaths and 867 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 23 and extends into early April.
