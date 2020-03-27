3 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County, health officials say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County health officials reported Friday there are now three deaths due to COVID-19.
The two latest deaths happened on Thursday, March 26, according to Summit County Public Health.
Health officials said the second victim was in their 90′s and the third victim was in their 70′s.
Summit County health officials said their first death due to COVID-19 was on March 25. That person was also in their 70′s.
No further information on the victims is being released.
“Our hearts are heavy as we announce that two more members of the Summit County community have lost their lives to COVID-19”, said Donna Skoda Health Commissioner.
If you have questions, call the Summit County COVID-19 call line at (330) 926-5795.
