Cuyahoga County Executive announces new resources for struggling businesses impacted by coronavirus restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said the county is responding to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Only essential businesses are allowed to be open right now, which is putting strain on business owners and their workers.
“When I go outside, I see businesses and stores with their doors locked and lights out. They’re closed up due to the crisis," Budish said. “On the one hand, I’m happy to see that people are following the Governor’s orders. But, I’m also very, very sad and very concerned about the future of these businesses. When a small business closes, when small businesses die, it’s almost impossible to revive them.”
The county is in the midst of establishing a Small Business Resource Call Center.
The number will be released soon, but it’s supposed to be going live on Tuesday. Budish said it will be a way for people to get critical information on county, state and federal help. It will let business-owners know how to connect to the federal government and the Small Business Administration, which will be facilitating disaster loans up to $2 million.
Budish said not every small business will qualify for federal help or it may not come soon enough.
That’s why the county is also established a Small Business Stabilization Fund, partnering with the Economic Community Development Institute and others.
“The county will put in a half-million dollars to be matched three-to-one by the Economic Community Development Institute, or ECDI. Other partners are also contributing to the fund, bringing the total to $3 million, and I anticipate other commitments will be coming to,” Budish said.
Budish said the focus is for community and neighborhood businesses “to apply to this fund for grants and loans to help them get through the coming months.”
The fund will be available starting April 3. T
hose wanting more information can go to the county’s homepage and click on the business resources link.
The county also announced Friday that it’s approved $1 million for the purchase of personal protective gear for medical workers and other first responders.
