Elyria Police searching for missing 12 and 14-year-old girls who ran away on Wednesday

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two runaway girls who were reported missing on Wednesday.
Police said 12-year-old Jamie Collins and 14-year-old Helena Collins were last seen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and were reported missing at 9:30 p.m.
Jaime is described in the report as 5′2″ tall, 100 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair.
She was reportedly last seen wearing red leggings and a red t-shirt with a heart on it.
Helena was described in the report as 5′7″ tall, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
There was no clothing description provided.
Call Detective Conway at 440-326-1205 or email rconway@cityofelyria.org if you know where they may be.
