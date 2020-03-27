19 deaths from coronavirus in Ohio, 1137 cases confirmed statewide

Ohio's early coronavirus curve modeling (Source: Sen. Rob Portman)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to sign a major piece of legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic after at least 15 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 860 cases have been confirmed statewide.

A press conference with DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Columbus.

Gov. DeWine holds daily briefing on Ohio coronavirus cases

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the 867 cases reported throughout 60 different counties are in individuals ranging in age from less than 1 to 94 years old.

Ninety-one coronavirus patients out of 223 hospitalizations were admitted to intensive care units through Thursday, the ODH says.

Dr. Amy Acton estimates that 40% to 70% of Ohioans will get COVID-19 over the course of the year.

