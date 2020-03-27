19 deaths from coronavirus in Ohio, 1137 cases confirmed statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to sign a major piece of legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic after at least 15 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 860 cases have been confirmed statewide.
A press conference with DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Columbus.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the 867 cases reported throughout 60 different counties are in individuals ranging in age from less than 1 to 94 years old.
Ninety-one coronavirus patients out of 223 hospitalizations were admitted to intensive care units through Thursday, the ODH says.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of the press conference.
