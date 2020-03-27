Gov. DeWine signs Ohio’s 1st major coronavirus relief legislation; here’s what it means for you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 197 into law on Friday, providing some relief to state residents as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The highlights of House Bill 197, which will impact workers, families, and businesses, include:
- Expands unemployment benefits for Ohioans out of work due to the coronavirus
- Extends absentee voting for the Ohio primary to April 28
- Extends the deadline to file income tax forms to July 15
- Waiving school testing requirements for the academic year
- Extends the deadline for medical professionals seeking license renewal so they can continue practicing
- Allows recent nursing graduates to obtain a temporary license to begin practicing
- Allows local governments to hold virtual meetings while still keeping the public involved through notifications
- Temporarily stops water utility shutoffs
- Suspends staff-to-child ratios and maximum group sizes at child-care centers
The Governor signed the law during Friday’s coronavirus update from Columbus.
