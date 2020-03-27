Health officials discuss latest spike in Cuyahoga County coronavirus cases

Cuyahoga County health briefing (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | March 27, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 9:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing on the latest round of coronavirus cases confirmed in the area.

A press conference from the agency’s offices is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health briefing

As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 259 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in all of Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.

Statewide, at least 867 cases have been confirmed and 15 deaths have been reported, including two in Cuyahoga County.

“We’re at a very critical time,” Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan previously said.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has ordered more than 600 residents to isolate or quarantine because they are either presumed to have COVID-19 or have come in close contact with somebody who tested positive.

The helpline, which was set up for Cuyahoga County residents with legitimate coronavirus-related health concerns, fielded approximately 500 calls on Tuesday about whether a local business was essential or not.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health established a helpline for area residents with coronavirus questions: 1-855-711-3035. It’s urged to call that number only for coronavirus-related health concerns.

This story will be updated.

