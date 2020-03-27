Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells the AP that Browns right tackle Chris Hubbard has restructured his contract following the team's signing of free agent tackle Jack Conklin. Hubbard started 29 games over the past two seasons. He'll make $2.5 million next season, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not publicly disclose contract details. Hubbard signed as a free agent with Cleveland in 2018 after four seasons with Pittsburgh. Looking for an upgrade, the Browns signed Conklin to a three-year, $42 million contract last week. He had been with Tennessee.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Darqueze Dennard have parted ways nine days after agreeing to a three-year, $13.5 million contract in free agency. The Jaguars say “the two sides could not come to an agreement on the final contract terms." Dennard agreed to the deal March 17. That was the night before the official start of the new league year. The contract included $6 million guaranteed. But it never got signed. Now the Jaguars and Dennard are going in different directions. The Jags agreed to sign journeyman cornerback Rashaan Melvin to a one-year, $2.25 million contract Tuesday.
UNDATED (AP) — NHL stars Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby think the league should go directly to the playoffs once it resumes play. The two rival Metropolitan Division captains shared their views Thursday. Crosby says he understands the need to try to play as many games as possible. But he says he wouldn't mind beginning with the playoffs. Ovechkin had the same idea. There is no timetable for when play will resume. It has not been determined whether the league will complete the regular season.