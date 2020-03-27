I-77 shut down both directions at Ghent Road in Akron

Closure will last 8 hours, do not expect highway to reopen before 7 p.m.

Downed wires are blocking I-77 northbound and southbound at Ghent Road. It is estimated it will take eight hours to repair. (Source: submitted: Bath Police Department)
By Michael Dakota | March 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 1:55 PM

BATH, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bath Police Department used Twitter this afternoon to warn drivers that I-77 is closed in both directions because of downed wires.

A dispatcher with the Bath Police Department told 19 News a truck, possibly a dump truck, took the wires out.

The tweet came out just after 1 p.m. and it is estimated it will take eight hours to fix the wires.

State route 18 will remain open however their will be intermittent closures while repairs to the wires are made.

Police suggest avoiding the area if at all possible.

