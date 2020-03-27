Lake County confirms its first COVID-19 death

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the resident we've lost. While this is the first confirmed death of a Lake County resident, it is probable that we will experience more tragedy as a result of this virus. It is imperative that the entire Lake County community follow social-distancing practices immediately to slow the spread of COVID-19," stated Ron H. Graham, Health Commissioner. "It's going to take selfless action from every single one of us to protect our community and save lives."