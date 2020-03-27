Lake County confirms its first COVID-19 death

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County has confirmed its first death related to COVID-19.
The Lake County General Health District announced today that they had received notification of the County’s first death.
Lake County hospital reported that a 55-year-old male passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the resident we've lost. While this is the first confirmed death of a Lake County resident, it is probable that we will experience more tragedy as a result of this virus. It is imperative that the entire Lake County community follow social-distancing practices immediately to slow the spread of COVID-19," stated Ron H. Graham, Health Commissioner. "It's going to take selfless action from every single one of us to protect our community and save lives."
The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:
- Wash your hands often
- Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
- Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
- Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.
If you are feeling ill, and have signs of fever or respiratory illness, please contact your healthcare provider first before going to any healthcare facility. Please also consider using telemedicine options that may be available to you.
Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Lake County General Health District is issuing Situation Reports that will also be available on the Lake County General Health District website (www.lcghd.org).
For more information on COVID-19, visit the websites of Lake County General Health District, Ohio Department of Public Health (www.coronavirus.ohio.gov), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov), and the World Health Organization (www.who.int).
