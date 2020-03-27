Lakewood man inspires during COVID-19 pandemic with one-man parades and signs of hope

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood man holding “one man parades” is taking the Ohio Governor’s advice to social distance seriously.
However, while he was out walking he looked up at those who were shut in and wanted to do much more.
“I can do more than walk,” Alex Sheen said. “I can instill some hope.”
Sheen has been holding his own one-man parades, holding up inspirational signs that read “people still care about you,” and “don’t give up hope.”
“Keeping a promise doesn’t always have to be a group activity,” Sheen said. “There are senior citizens who are very, very afraid.”
While walking past an apartment building a lady from the third floor spotted him and started blowing him kisses.
Sheen describes the non profit he runs ‘Because I said I would’ as a social movement and nonprofit organization dedicated to the betterment of humanity through promises made and kept.
“I think what the governor is doing is exceptional,” Sheen said, “but, it’s not working.”
Sheen’s non-profit has published individual action plans that he believes can help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Sheen is calling on his fellow Americans to respond with patriotism.
“Our grandparents saw the sacrifice during WWII,” Sheen said. “I really hope we will continue to do what a good American does to stabilize this situation.”
