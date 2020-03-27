Lorain police investigating murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Lorain woman is dead after being shot by her boyfriend just before midnight Thursday night.
On March 26 a Lorain Police Department officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of E. 29th Street in Lorain for a possible fight with gunshots.
The officer responding to the sound of gunshots found a 23-year-old male standing near the address with his hands in the air and an unloaded gun on the ground.
The man told the police he had shot his girlfriend.
When officers checked his apartment they found a woman who had been shot.
She was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain where she was later pronounced dead.
The names of all parties involved are not being released at this time.
Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105/ 440-204-2100.
