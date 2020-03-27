Mercy Health suspending all COVID-19 related patient bills to remove financial barriers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mercy Health announced they have suspended all COVID-19 related patient statements and billing as part of their “ongoing effort to help patients and communities manage the impact of COVID-19.”
“This removes any financial barriers to accessing care and treatment, which is part of our ongoing commitment to care for all people in need, with high-quality care, regardless of their ability to pay,” Mercy Health told 19 News.
Additionally, Mercy Health said no upfront payments will be required at the time of service if a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19.
Mercy Health said they will continue to bill insurance, but will suspend patient statements until they finalize details with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal governments, which applies for nay Mercy Health point of care.
