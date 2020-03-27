2 new flu deaths recorded in Cuyahoga County this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died from complications of having the flu in Cuyahoga County this week.
The total number of people to die from the flu this season in Cuyahoga County is up to 30, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
Flu activity remained “high” for the area, according to the board of health.
There were 16 cases of flu-associated hospitalization this week and 1,989 confirmed cases reported this season so far.
This week, even during the coronavirus pandemic, 7.2% of emergency room visits were due to flu-like illness.
Flu season runs through May some years.
Flu shots are still available.
