North Olmsted serial purse snatcher arrested hours after officers released him due to COVID-19 crisis, police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday morning, due to the COVID-19 crisis, officers didn’t charge a man believed to have stolen at least six purses recently from customers at Giant Eagle and Walmart.
North Olmsted police said several victims were elderly women, out shopping for essentials.
According to police, officers detained Mike Shoemaker outside the Giant Eagle in the 27000 block of Lorain Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after he allegedly snatched a purse from an elderly customer.
Since city officials are trying to limit the number of prisoners inside jails to stop the spread of coronavirus, officers released Shoemaker on the scene.
However, police said Shoemaker returned to North Olmsted Thursday evening and stole another purse.
Officers then took Shoemaker into custody and he will face a judge Friday.
