North Ridgeville drive-in opening postponed by COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owners of Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre in North Ridgeville expected to be busy opening up for the 2020 season.
At this time, however, they are waiting on authorities to decide if it is safe. That is according to a Facebook post that explained the delay.
“Until then we hope everyone stays safe and healthy and we look forward to you all soon!” The Sherman family wrote on social media.
Aut-O-Rama Drive-In is a family owned 2 screen drive-in movie theatre, built in 1965.
An optimistic commenter on Facebook summed up his feeling this way, "It’s not goodbye, it’s “see you soon.”
