Northeast Ohio animal welfare organizations helping pet owners during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three animal welfare groups have now banded together to help pet owners get food for their animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
“In most cases, pets are providing much-needed companionship and sense of purpose for their owners. During times of hardship, pets are even more important to quality of life and mental health for the pet owner,” says Becca Britton, Neighborhood Pets Executive Director. “When we are able to help them support the well-being of their dogs and cats, the quality of life improves for everyone.”
Neighborhood Pets Outreach/Resource Center, 3711 E. 65th, Cleveland, 216-505-5853 (Cleveland residents)
- Pet food pantry assistance: Pet Food Pantry available for curbside, contact-free pick-up, Wednesdays & Fridays from 12-3. *Delivery also available to home bound residents.
- Other program assistance: Program services include pet food pantry, low cost vaccinations, free spay/neuter program, flea & parasite treatment and pet supplies.
Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, 9500 Sweet Valley Drive, Valley View, 216-706-9363 (Cuyahoga County residents, outside Cleveland)
- Emergency Pet Pantry – Pet owners who have recently found themselves without financial resources to provide food to their pets due to the COVID-19 crisis can request assistance at help@fccas.org *Food to be delivered curbside.
Cleveland Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Avenue, Cleveland, 216-771-4616, (Cleveland residents)
- Pet Food Assistance – The Cleveland APL is providing curbside, contact-free pet food delivery for pet owners who are self-quarantining because of age or compromised immunity, are in isolation, or who are facing other hardships.
“This is an extremely challenging time for everyone – pets, too,” shared Cleveland APL President & CEO Sharon Harvey. “Despite having to significantly scale back many of our programs and services, the Cleveland APL remains committed to giving animals and families in critical need a helping hand so they can stay together."
