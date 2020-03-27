Northeast Ohio collision center adapting to coronavirus concerns through technology

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - DCR Systems developed software for insurance companies so they could handle all claims remotely a year ago.
It didn’t catch on immediately, but it might’ve been ahead of its time because it’s gaining popularity now with everyone working to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“We tried to launch it and it had limited traction,” said owner Michael Giarrizzo. “But now, all of us sudden with the pandemic, it really becomes a viable solution and it’s been embraced by all the insurers which is really encouraging."
The state has deemed collision centers essential since sometimes the damaged car is the only way for a person to get to the store or to work.
“We turn it back to them not only repaired but disinfected and cleaned,” said Giarrizzo. “We try to make it a complete contact-less service.”
“They don’t even have to leave their home,” said Pam Giarrizzo, Corporate Marketing Specialist for DNR. “We do have a flatbed, we can pickup their rental, deliver it to their home, pickup their vehicle when they’re repaired and they truly don’t even have to see us.”
The collision center also launched an app today for customers where they take pictures and video of the vehicle and its VIN number, and never have contact with anyone at the center.
But like most businesses trying to get by with the new restrictions, DCR faces a rough time.
“There are very few cars on the road so the accident rate has plummeted so thus claims have plummeted as well,” said Michael. “How do we preserve our business? The claim counts are down and they’re not going to come back up quickly.”
Giarrizzo said Ohioans have a right of choice to decide where to get their car repaired.
So, if they need a repair, they should choose a shop taking all the precautions and with which they’re comfortable.
