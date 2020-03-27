Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry during the day then more rain develops tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cloudy sky this morning after the rain last night. I’m going to keep it dry during the day. I do think the lower clouds will break up so we will see some hazy sun this afternoon. Temperatures will be all over the place this afternoon across northeast Ohio due to the wind direction. We have a north wind off of Lake Erie today so that will keep the temperature in the upper 40 to around 50 degrees near the shore. You will be well into the 50s farther away from the lake. A strong warm front approaches Ohio tonight. More rain will develop later this evening. This will be the start of a rather wild weekend pattern.