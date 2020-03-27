Northeast Ohio weather: Heavy rain moves in tonight, very unsettled weather for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy rain is in the forecast tonight and tomorrow morning.
In lieu of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for our southwest tier of counties.
Rain will move in after 9:00 PM and will continue through the overnight hours.
Rounds of rain, heavy at times, will move over the area through the overnight hours and into tomorrow.
By late tomorrow afternoon, there will be more breaks in the rain.
Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through the area tomorrow night.
Outside of a few lingering showers Sunday morning, Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend.
We might even see a little bit of clearing by late Sunday morning.
My main concern with Sunday’s forecast is the threat for high winds.
Winds may gust upwards of 45 mph, creating sporadic power outages.
Saturday’s high: 63 degrees
Sunday’s high: 67 degrees (This will occur early in the day. Temperatures will fall on Sunday afternoon.)
