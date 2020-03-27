Ohioans grapple with financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the bottom line of households, communities and businesses.
The virus has forced schools, businesses and much of the country to close.
The U.S. Labor Department released unemployment numbers Thursday. The figure showed nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.
19 News would like to help you navigate through these uncertain times.
With the help of a financial expert, 19 News will get your questions answered.
Do you have a question for our expert? Email us at 19tips@woio.com or head to social media and send us a video using #19moneytips.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.