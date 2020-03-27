Ohioans’ US stimulus questions answered: Am I eligible, how will I receive the money, and when is it coming?

Ohioans’ US stimulus questions answered: Am I eligible, how will I receive the money, and when is it coming?
President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Source: Evan Vucci)
By John Deike | March 27, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 6:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law on Friday that will support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.

Related: Gov. DeWine signs Ohio’s 1st major coronavirus relief legislation; here’s what it means for you

The $2.2 trillion aid package will include government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of Americans, according to the Associated Press.

The following details will help answer Ohioans’ burning questions:

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.